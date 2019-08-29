XRegister
06 October 2018

29/08/2019 - 14:55 BST

Buffalo Unbelievable, Jermain Defoe Sharp As Ever – Rangers Star Impressed

 




Rangers winger Jordan Jones has heaped praise on Gers strikers Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos and insists it is brilliant to have the pair in the squad.

The Light Blues, who are in their second season with former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard at the helm, are unbeaten this term and have won nine out of eleven games so far, the other two being 0-0 draws.  


 



Rangers have scored an impressive 31 goals from their eleven games across all competitions and 15 have come from Gers' strikers Defoe and Morelos.

Defoe has contributed six goals from his eight appearances (averaging a goal every 59 minutes), while Morelos has netted nine from nine (averaging a goal every 61 minutes).
 


Jones, who joined Rangers on a free transfer this summer, is glad to have the two strikers in the Light Blues squad and has lauded the pair for their quality.
 



"Yes, it is brilliant [to have Defoe and Morelos in the team]", Jones told Rangers TV.

"I think obviously – Defoe – I grew up watching him play for England and play in the Premier League.
 


"He's still, I think, sharp as ever. I think you say that every time he goes on the pitch.

"Obviously I watched the Buffalo [Morelos] since he's been up here and he's an unbelievable player as well.

"So I think, to have two players like that in the squad [is brilliant], you talk about obviously getting a bit frustrated at not playing, but you've got to look at them.

"Defoe comes in and scores a hat-trick and then Morelos comes off the bench for twenty minutes and will score two.

"So I think that just shows the way the squad is at the minute."

The first Old Firm derby of the season will take place in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox this weekend and the Gers will want their frontmen to be on top of their game.   
 