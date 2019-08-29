XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 15:05 BST

Celtic Closing In On Move For 26-Year-Old, Impressed With First Hand Look

 




Celtic are in advanced negotiations to sign their Champions League nemesis Billel Omrani from CFR Cluj and could secure his signature on Friday.

Omrani showed his quality at Parkhead when he scored a brace in CFR Cluj’s 4-3 win over the Scottish champions as he knocked them out of the reckoning for a place in the Champions League group stage.  


 



Celtic were impressed with what they saw of the 26-year-old attacker on the big stage and have made a move to secure his signature from the Romanian outfit.

According to Romanian outlet GSP, the Scottish champions have tabled an offer worth £3m with Cluj to take Omrani to Parkhead this summer.
 


The negotiations are at an advanced stage and Celtic are tipped to get a deal over the line soon for the 26-year-old Frenchman.
 



If talks proceed as expected, Omrani could sign on the dotted line for Celtic on Friday on Saturday.

The Bhoys do have until Monday to secure all incoming transfer before the window closes until January.
 


Omrani has already netted eight goals in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League qualifiers, for the Romanian side.   
 