Celtic To Make Transfer Window Edge Count As They Move To Sign Manchester City Target

Celtic are confident of beating Manchester City to the signature of Birmingham City youngster Mitchell Roberts this summer, according to the Sun.



Manchester City have been tracking the youngster since the start of the season after being impressed with his performances for the Birmingham developmental squad.













However, the Premier League champions did not make a move and decided to wait for a while, but it seems it is likely to cost them in the chase for the 18-year-old defender.



Celtic have stepped up their interest in the player and with the Premier League window closed, they are confident of snapping him up before Monday’s European transfer deadline.





The youngster signed a one-year contract with Blues earlier in the summer, but is expected to be sold at the right price.









Celtic are working on tabling a bid for the young defender and are confident of taking him to Parkhead.



Roberts has been at Birmingham since 2011 and has been making steady progress over the last few years.





He battled back from a serious knee injury during his first year as a scholar in the Birmingham academy and stepped up to play for the Under-18s and the Under-23s at St. Andrew’s.

