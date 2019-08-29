Chelsea Offer Star To Serie A Giants, Could Also Subsidise Salary

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Serie A giants Napoli ahead of the European transfer deadline on Monday.



Batshuayi had loan spells at Valencia and Crystal Palace last season and has not been a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans at the start of the new campaign.













Lampard has favoured Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud over the Belgian and the striker could be leaving Chelsea ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.



A move to Italy has been mooted and there are claims that he could join Napoli in the coming days.





According to Italian daily Il Mattino, Batshuayi has been offered to Napoli on a season-long loan deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.









The Serie A giants have also been offered an option to buy Batshuayi if he manages to impress during his loan stint.



Chelsea are claimed to be ready to subsidise part of his salary if it helps facilitate his move away from the club this summer.





Napoli are in the market for a striker and interested in snapping up Inter outcast Mauro Icardi.



It remains to be seen whether they will consider Batshuayi if they fail to sign the Argentine.

