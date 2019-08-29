XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/08/2019 - 14:39 BST

Chelsea Offer Star To Serie A Giants, Could Also Subsidise Salary

 




Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Serie A giants Napoli ahead of the European transfer deadline on Monday.

Batshuayi had loan spells at Valencia and Crystal Palace last season and has not been a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans at the start of the new campaign.  


 



Lampard has favoured Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud over the Belgian and the striker could be leaving Chelsea ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

A move to Italy has been mooted and there are claims that he could join Napoli in the coming days.
 


According to Italian daily Il Mattino, Batshuayi has been offered to Napoli on a season-long loan deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
 



The Serie A giants have also been offered an option to buy Batshuayi if he manages to impress during his loan stint.

Chelsea are claimed to be ready to subsidise part of his salary if it helps facilitate his move away from the club this summer.
 


Napoli are in the market for a striker and interested in snapping up Inter outcast Mauro Icardi.

It remains to be seen whether they will consider Batshuayi if they fail to sign the Argentine.   
 