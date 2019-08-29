Clear Peterborough Want Promotion – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Wary of Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has talked up the quality of Peterborough United ahead of his side's meeting with the Posh this weekend, explaining that their opponents have recruited this summer with promotion in mind.



The Black Cats, who are keen to go up from League One this term, are unbeaten in their first five league games and knocked Burnley out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.













Peterborough have added to their squad over the summer and Ross, ahead of a trip to London Road on Saturday, admitted that the Posh also have promotion on their mind.



Asked about Peterborough, Ross was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live: “Yes. They started the season really well last year and then fell away a little bit.





“When you look at the players they still have in their squad and also the players they’ve recruited over the summer, it’s clear they still have ambitions to achieve promotion.









“They had a sticky start but their recent results have been very good as well."



Ross admits he earmarked the first month of the season as a tough one and is now aiming for his men to come through it unscathed.



"We always knew how difficult August was going to be on paper, to come through it as well as we have done to date is hugely encouraging and we obviously just want to finish it off the right way", he added.



“It will make it a really, really good month for us if we can go there on Saturday and win the game.”





Ross has just added defender Joel Lynch to the ranks at the Stadium of Light and could do more business before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

