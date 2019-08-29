Club Brugge Coach Issues Warning Over Victor Wanyama Deal Wait

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has insisted that the club cannot wait too long for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.



With the transfer deadline on Monday fast approaching, Club Brugge are waiting to take a deal over the line for the signature of Tottenham midfielder Wanyama.













The 28-year-old is not part of Tottenham’s plans going forward and it had been claimed in Belgium that Club Brugge have agreed a fee in principle.



The midfielder is yet to make up his mind about the transfer, but Clement stressed that Club Brugge cannot afford to wait forever for the player to decide on the move.





With Club Brugge qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League, the coach insisted that they can go for other options because of being involved in the tournament.









“Tottenham must want to cooperate”, Clement was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws when asked about Wanyama.



“However, we cannot keep waiting – we may need to look at other options.





“In any case, we are in a strong position with all these players, who doesn’t want to play in the Champions League.”



Tottenham are likely to be keen to move Wanyama on before the window closes, but the transfer still appears to have hurdles to overcome before it can happen.

