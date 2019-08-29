Club Brugge Turn Screw, Set Deadline For Victor Wanyama Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge have given Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama until Friday to sort out everything ahead of his potential move to the Belgian giants.



The Belgian outfit are claimed to have an agreement in principle to sign the 28-year-old from Tottenham and are waiting patiently for the player to make the final decision.













But they have been getting restless with the time the Kenyan has taken to make up his mind and coach Philippe Clement warned the player that the club cannot wait forever for him.



However, a move seems imminent and Club Brugge have worked out the agreement with Tottenham and the player over the move.





Wanyama still has a few financial issues to sort out with Tottenham, and according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge have given him until Friday to work everything out.









Club Brugge want the midfielder at the club for a medical as soon as possible and are keen to sort out the transfer as soon as possible.



They wanted to introduce Wanyama to the home crowd ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Linz.





Tottenham are ready to let Wanyama go as he is well down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

