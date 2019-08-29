Craig Gordon Starts – Celtic Team vs AIK Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: AIK Stockholm vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Celtic manager Neil Lennon has named his squad that will take on AIK Stockholm in the second leg of the Bhoys' Europa League playoff tie at the Friends Arena.



Craig Gordon is selected in goal this evening. Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer slot into the backline for Celtic tonight against the Swedish giants, while Boli Bolingoli is handed an outing in Sweden.











Scott Brown and Ryan Christie will form the midfield pairing for the Scottish champions with Odosnne Edouard leading the line for them.



James Forrest and Michael Johnston will look to provide creativity from the middle of the park for the Bhoys, while Callum McGregor is also selected.





Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes and Olivier Ntcham are some of the options Celtic have on the bench today.









Celtic won the first leg 2-0 at home and will want to avoid any slipups in their bid to remain in Europe beyond the first month of the season.





Celtic Team vs AIK



Gordon, Jullien, Ajer, Bitton, McGregor, Bolingoli, Brown, Christie, Johnston, Forrest, Edouard



Substitutes: Hazard, Griffiths, Bayo, Hayes, Morgan, Ntcham, Ralston

