He Deserves It – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Leeds United Star’s National Team Call-up

Marcelo Bielsa believes that Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper fully deserves his call-up to the Scotland squad.



Cooper has yet to make his senior bow for Scotland, despite representing the country at youth level, but could be in line to win his first cap over the forthcoming international break.













The centre-back has been a player transformed under Bielsa and the Leeds boss fully believes he deserves his opportunity on the international stage.



Asked about Cooper's Scotland call-up, Bielsa told a press conference: "This is something which recognises his performance. He deserves it.



"I congratulate him for this. For me, he deserves it.







"Opinions on national teams are always a risk because these decisions are made by team-mates or colleagues



"This is why I can appreciate this selection of players", the Argentine tactician added.



All eyes will be on whether Cooper makes his Scotland debut under Steve Clarke, but the centre-back has missed Leeds' last two outings due to injury.



Born in Hull, Cooper has turned out for Scotland's Under-17 and Under-19 teams, and could now take the final step.

