XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/08/2019 - 12:18 BST

He’s Good Enough – Chris Wilder Backs Dean Henderson For England

 




Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted that he would not be surprised to see goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the England squad.

The Manchester United contracted Henderson made a name for himself last season when he played a massive role in goal in helping the Blades to earn promotion to the Premier League.  


 



Manchester United again loaned him out to Sheffield United in the summer but only after he signed a fresh contract with the Red Devils, which shows how highly they think of him.

Henderson has already won the Under-20 World Cup with England and has been a regular in the Under-21s as well for the Three Lions.
 


There are rumours that he could be part of the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers, with Gareth Southgate watching him live last weekend.
 



Wilder has high hopes for Henderson and admits that he would not be surprised if Southgate decides to name him in the England squad soon.

He said in a press conference: “I believe he’s good enough, we rate Dean very highly.
 


“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s included but Gareth has been here to watch Palace and Leicester too, not just us.”

Henderson will be looking to impress in the Premier League this season as he aims to break into the senior England set-up.   
 