He’s Good Enough – Chris Wilder Backs Dean Henderson For England

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted that he would not be surprised to see goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the England squad.



The Manchester United contracted Henderson made a name for himself last season when he played a massive role in goal in helping the Blades to earn promotion to the Premier League.













Manchester United again loaned him out to Sheffield United in the summer but only after he signed a fresh contract with the Red Devils, which shows how highly they think of him.



Henderson has already won the Under-20 World Cup with England and has been a regular in the Under-21s as well for the Three Lions.





There are rumours that he could be part of the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers, with Gareth Southgate watching him live last weekend.









Wilder has high hopes for Henderson and admits that he would not be surprised if Southgate decides to name him in the England squad soon.



He said in a press conference: “I believe he’s good enough, we rate Dean very highly.





“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s included but Gareth has been here to watch Palace and Leicester too, not just us.”



Henderson will be looking to impress in the Premier League this season as he aims to break into the senior England set-up.

