He’s Really, Really Impressive – Celtic Star Pleased With 22-Year-Old Bhoys Attacker

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has admitted he found Vakoun Bayo "really, really impressive" during his performance against Hearts at the weekend and has backed the striker to continue in the same vein.



The Scottish Premiership champions signed Bayo from Slovakian club Dunajska Streda for a reported fee of £2m in January on a three-year contract.













However, the 22-year-old did not make his full debut for the Bhoys until Sunday, when he led the line for the club against Hearts in the league.



Bayo initially had his name on the scoresheet twice, but the goals were taken off him by the league and were given as own goals by Christophe Berra and Craig Halkett.





Ajer, who played as right-back in Celtic's 3-1 victory over Hearts, admits he was hugely impressed with the Ivorian, who he also rates as super fit.









"He’s worked extremely hard on the training pitch, he’s extremely fit as well, so to come in and play at that level for his first start, particularly following injury, was really, really impressive", Ajer told Celtic View.



"I’m just really happy for him, and I hope he can continue hitting that level. I’m sure he will!"





The Norwegian also believes that everyone in the squad is developing well and feels it is easy for him to improve when the team are doing well.



"I feel that it’s easy to be developing when the whole team is playing so well and performing in the way that we’re doing", Ajer stated.



"Every single player in this team is taking extremely big steps in their development at the moment, and there are so many players that are hungry to become better.



"In that context, it’s easy for me to do well and keep wanting to improve."



Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and both Ajer and Bayo will be looking to make contributions.

