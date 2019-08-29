I Think I’ve Taken My Chances – Rangers New Boy On Rotation

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jordan Jones admits he understands that Gers boss Steven Gerrard will rotate the team often and has his eyes set on taking his chances when he gets them.



The Light Blues have begun their season impressively and are unbeaten so far. They have won nine of their eleven matches so far, with the other two ending in stalemates.













Rangers are looking to end Celtic's hegemony in Scottish football this term, while also enjoying a good run in the Europa League and have bolstered their squad.



In attack, the Gers have brought in new faces, including 24-year-old left-winger Jones, who joined the club from Kilmarnock on a free transfer.





The Northern Irishman has made seven appearances for the club so far, with three of them coming off the bench and is often subjected to rotation by Rangers boss Gerrard.









Despite not scoring a goal so far, Jones is confident that he has done well when he was given chances, while understanding the need for Gerrard to keep on rotating the team.



"It's difficult but look, the squad is really big and there is a lot of very good players", Jones told Rangers TV.





"So, I think the main thing is if you get a little setback you need to make sure it is a little setback and it doesn't end up being a massive setback.



"You've got to expect that obviously.



"The gaffer will rotate the team and I think the attacking players especially, they are the ones that get rotated to keep it fresh and to keep it going.



"So it is just the way it is and I think when you're in the team, you've to take your chances and be at the best of your game, which I think I've pretty much done in a lot of the games I've played in."



With Rangers hosting Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, Jones will be looking to play his part and contribute to the side.

