It’s Perfect – Genk Star Welcomes Being Placed In Liverpool’s Group

Genk star Sander Berge is excited about his club being placed in the same Champions League group as holders Liverpool.



The Belgians have been well rewarded for winning their domestic league last term, with games to relish against Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg.













They will start as big underdogs in the group, but Berge would not have it any other way and cannot wait to pit his wits against some of the top teams on the continent.



"I am very satisfied and looking forward to playing in the Champions League", Berge was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



"It is a perfect draw for us, against Liverpool, the reigning champions, and Napoli, who play beautiful football", the Norway international added.







The Genk star has already picked out Red Bull Salzburg as the club that his side should look to go toe-to-toe with in the group stage; finishing third in the group would mean a spot in the Europa League.



"Salzburg have a lot of talent and play the same kind of football as us", he said.



"They are a strong team, but we have to compete with them."



Genk will have to juggle their Champions League campaign with domestic demands and have picked up just nine points from their opening five Belgian league games this season, losing twice.



They face a tough trip to Club Brugge this coming weekend, Belgium's other club in the Champions League group stage.

