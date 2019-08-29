Jurgen Klopp Wasn’t Enthusiastic – Liverpool Talent On Meeting To Review Loan Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Nathaniel Phillips has revealed Jurgen Klopp was not pleased with the loan options being put forward this summer and personally called Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat to put the wheels on a move to Germany in motion.



Phillips has completed a season-long loan move to Stuttgart and is getting to grips with playing in the second tier of German football, as he looks to kick on with his development.













The 22-year-old was slated to go out on loan this summer, but Phillips has revealed that a meeting with Klopp to review the loan options on the table left the Liverpool boss unhappy.



And Klopp then took matters into his own hands.



"I told Jurgen Klopp about a few offers I had, Stuttgart was not one of them at that time", Phillips told German daily Bild.







"Jurgen was not enthusiastic about the options and I think he called Sven Mislintat shortly after our meeting."



When the switch was sealed, Klopp sent Phillips a celebratory message, revealing how much he approved of the move.



"Klopp congratulated me on this move and he immediately wrote me a message on his phone: 'Good club, great city, my birthplace, I wish you a great time."



Phillips has already made an impression at Stuttgart and was named the man of the match by a local newspaper following his outing in a league game against Aue.



The 22-year-old joined Liverpool in 2016 after a spell in the youth ranks at home town club Bolton Wanderers.

