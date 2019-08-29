Key Reasons Why Aston Villa Opted Not To Sign Target Emerge

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Cahill’s age and his lack of football last season played a key part in Aston Villa deciding against signing the former Chelsea defender this summer.



Cahill was out of contract at Chelsea at the end of last season and was available on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.













A product of the Aston Villa academy, the defender was linked with a move back to the Midlands club and he had a backer on the coaching staff in the form of John Terry.



The former Chelsea captain gave a glowing reference of Cahill to the recruitment department, but the defender wanted a two-year contract worth £80,000 a week, which would have made him the highest earner in the Aston Villa squad.





And according to The Athletic, the newly-promoted Premier League outfit decided against signing the 33-year-old due to his age and his lack of football since last season.









Aston Villa wanted to invest in younger defenders and instead went on to turn the loan moves of Kortney Hause, 24, and Tyrone Mings, 26 into permanent deals.



They also saw more value in recruiting Bjorn Engels, 24, and Ezri Konsa, 21, for a combined fee of £20m and on significantly lower wages.





Aston Villa burned their fingers by signing ageing defenders such as Joleon Lescott and Micah Richards in recent years and wanted to go down a different route.



Cahill eventually joined Crystal Palace on a two-year deal with claims that he has a get-out clause if the Eagles are relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

