06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 14:45 BST

Leeds United Have To Earn It – Former White On Promotion Prospects

 




Former Leeds United star Joe Jordan admits he wants to see the Whites back in the top flight, but insists they must earn the right to play in the Premier League.

The Peacocks narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after they were knocked out in the playoff semi-final by Frank Lampard's Derby County.  


 



Leeds, under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, are looking to go one better this term by gaining promotion and have got their Championship season off to a good start, winning four of their five games so far.

The Yorkshire-based club currently sit top of the league, with Swansea City just behind on goal difference.
 


Jordan, who led the line for Leeds between 1970 and 1978, wants to see the Whites go back up, but has warned they must earn the right to do so over the course of a long season.



"I am a little biased", Jordan told LeedsLive.

"I look at the crowds of 35,000 and in more ways than one they can handle the Premier League but they have got to earn the right.
 


"From what I've seen this season there is no reason why that cannot happen this time around. 

"There is quite a bit to go yet, though.

"There are many obstacles they have to overcome but I'm confident.

Leeds take on Swansea, who have same points as the Whites, this weekend, and a win would be another statement of promotion intent.   
 