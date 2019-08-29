XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 20:32 BST

Leeds United Work Ethic Is Sensational Says Impressed Former White

 




Former Leeds United striker Joe Jordan has lauded the Whites' work ethic under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, dubbing it "sensational".

Championship side Leeds appointed reputed tactician Bielsa as their boss following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom in June 2018.  


 



The Argentine, whose arrival at Elland Road was seen as a sign of intent by Leeds, took the club to a third place finish and a spot in the playoff last term.

A defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County in the playoff semi-final put an end to the Whites' Premier League promotion dreams last term. However, with Bielsa at the helm, the Leeds faithful are confident that the dream can become a reality soon.
 

Jordan, who was part of the Leeds team between 1970 and 1978, is a fan of Bielsa's work at the club and is dazzled by how the team focus on playing as a unit instead of relying on one player, while he is also astonished by their work rate.
 



"I don't think they have a key man as such for Leeds", Jordan told LeedsLive.

"They are not a team who are going to rely on a specific individual, it's a team game and they will rely on their performance and the way they go about their business.
 


"Leeds are a hard working and intense who put pressure on the opposition.

"Their work ethic is sensational.

"Marcelo Bielsa seems very intense and thorough.

"He gives the players as much knowledge as they can. 

"He plays a system of football that I believe the Leeds' support enjoy, which is very important."

Leeds, who have won four of their five matches so far, can further cement their spot at the top of the table if they defeat second placed Swansea City at Elland Road this weekend.   
 