Leeds Were On Fire When I Saw Them But They Must Do This – Former White

Former Leeds United forward Joe Jordan admits the Whites were "on fire" in their season opener, but is wary of the marathon nature of the Championship, meaning consistency is key to their promotion hopes.



The Yorkshire-based club have got their 2019/20 campaign off to a solid start, winning five of their seven games so far, with their only loss coming in the EFL Cup.













Leeds dropped two points in the Championship following a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their second match of the season and then lost to Stoke in the EFL Cup on penalties.



Although the Peacocks have been knocked out of the tournament, they remain on top of the Championship table with 13 points, with Steve Cooper's Swansea City behind on goal difference.





Former Leeds man Jordan, who donned the Whites jersey between 1970 and 1978, is impressed with how Marcelo Bielsa's side have kicked-off their season, but wants them to stay consistent in what will be a long campaign if they want to earn promotion.







"It was disappointing that they tailed off at the end of the season", Jordan told LeedsLive.



"But I went to see them in the opening game of the season against Bristol City and they were on fire.





"Sometimes it takes a team two or three games to get going due to players settling in or whatever, but they really do get off the mark in the right fashion.



"They have continued in that form since then but there is a long, long way to go.



"They have just got to continue their consistency they put out for three quarters of the season last time around. If they do that, I think they will go up."



Leeds face Swansea, who have same points as the Whites, in their sixth league match of the campaign at Elland Road this weekend and they will be looking to make up for their EFL Cup setback.

