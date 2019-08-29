XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 10:53 BST

Liverpool Are Relaxed – Reds Star On Champions League Draw

 




Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is relaxed about the Champions League group stage draw and is looking forward to the start of the competition following September's international break.

The Champions League group stage draw will take place later today with the tournament proper set to begin next month.  


 



Reigning champions Liverpool are placed in pot 1 along with Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Manchester City, as well as five other league winners.

There is a lot of excitement among the fans regarding who the Merseyside-based club will face in the group stage as they are the defending champions.
 


However, Fabinho, who played a vital role in the Reds' European triumph last term, has revealed that Liverpool are relaxed about their draw.
 



"The Champions League is a special competition and we're the reigning champions, so there's always going to be a lot of expectation about who we're going to come up against", Fabinho told Liverpool's official site.

"We're relaxed about it.
 


"We're fully aware that when we return from this international break there will be a more intense fixture schedule with midweek games, but that's good – we like it.

"As we're the reigning champions, all the other teams are going to focus much more on us, they'll know more about our team.

"We're excited about this season's competition. We know how strong the team is and, as always, we have to work hard and with confidence."

While the Champions League draw takes place today, Liverpool have an away trip to Burnley in the Premier League to worry about at the weekend.   
 