Liverpool Willing To Loan Star But Only With One Key Condition

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are insisting on including an obligatory purchase option in any deal to loan out Dejan Lovren, but Roma are only ready to include an appearance-related clause linked to the potential agreement.



Lovren has dropped down the pecking order of defenders at Liverpool this summer and his future is under the scanner ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.













Roma have reopened negotiations for the Liverpool centre-back and the Serie A giants are keen to sign the Croatian on a loan deal until the end of the season.



But Liverpool want guaranteed income from his departure and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are insisting on attaching an obligatory purchase clause.





The Reds do not want to see Lovren returning to the club next summer if he leaves and are keen to find more permanent solutions.









Roma are circumspect about having such a clause as they are unsure about the 30-year-old defender’s fitness.



They want to include a clause that would link the mandatory purchase option to his appearances during his loan stint.





It would only kick in if Lovren goes on to make a certain number of appearances at Roma.



The Serie A giants are also considering the option of signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

