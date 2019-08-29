Manchester United Dreaming of Alexis Sanchez Auction Next Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are hopeful of starting an auction for Alexis Sanchez’s services next summer if he manages to impress at Inter during his loan stint.



Sanchez arrived in Italy on Wednesday to complete the formalities of his loan move to Inter for the rest of the season.













Manchester United have agreed to loan him out, but they retained control over the player by not allowing Inter to have an option to buy him at the end of the season.



The Premier League giants will also pay around 40 per cent of his wages while initially, Inter wanted them to pay 75 per cent of his salary when talks started earlier in the summer.





Manchester United are hopeful that Sanchez somehow manages to rekindle his career at Inter as according to The Athletic, they are plotting to sell him this summer.









The Red Devils believe that they could earn a fee of around £25m from his departure if Sanchez performs at Inter this season.



He is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and Manchester United are eventually planning to move him on permanently.





Sanchez, who is not a popular member within the Manchester United squad, has also been desperate to leave the club this summer.

