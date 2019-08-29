XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/08/2019 - 12:52 BST

Manchester United Rivalling Fiorentina For Teenage Brazilian Talent

 




Manchester United have taken initial steps to put themselves in pole position for 16-year-old Flamengo striker Pedro Arthur, who is also on Serie A giants Fiorentina’s radar.

The Premier League giants cannot sign players until January again because of the Premier League transfer window closing just before the start of the new season; almost a full month before the rest of Europe.  


 



But the club have continued to track talents across the world and it has been claimed that they are keeping close tabs on Flamengo’s teenage striker Arthur.

He recently scored a hatful of goals in an Under-18 tournament in Manchester and scouts from the Red Devils were impressed with his performances.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United are making moves to secure the signature of the young talent from the Brazilian giants.
 



Flamengo are aware of the interest the young talent has been attracting and are considering offering him a new contract to keep him at the club in the future.

But Manchester United are not the only club chasing the teenage sensation as Serie A giants Fiorentina are also interested.
 


And the Italian outfit have been in talks with Arthur’s entourage over snaring him away from Flamengo.

It remains to be seen if the chase for Arthur will heat up over the coming months.   
 