06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 10:17 BST

Manchester United Star Set For Shock Roma Switch

 




Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is on the verge of completing shock a loan move to Serie A giants Roma this summer.

Smalling was one of the less used defenders during pre-season and the centre-back did not make the matchday squads for any of Manchester United opening three Premier League games.  


 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has settled on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first-choice centre-back pairing with Axel Tuanzebe being his third choice centre-back.

Smalling has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is he is now on the verge of moving to Italy for the season.
 


According to Sky Italia, Roma have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the signature of the 29-year-old defender on a loan deal until the end of the season.
 



They have agreed to pay a loan fee of €3m for the centre-back, but they do not have an option to make the move permanent, despite wanting one set at around the €16m to €17m mark.

Smalling is expected to travel to Italy soon and undergo a medical ahead of completing the move to the Stadio Olimpico.
 


He will be looking to impress at Roma this season before taking a call on his long term future at Manchester United next summer.   
 