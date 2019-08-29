Manchester United Star’s Serie A Move Not Certain

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Smalling's proposed loan move to Italian giants Roma from Manchester United is not certain to go through, according to the BBC.



The Serie A giants have been linked with a late swoop to sign Smalling on a season-long loan deal, as they look to bolster their defensive options.













It has been claimed in Italy that the deal is all but done and the 29-year-old will become a Roma player before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September.



However, while Roma are interested in Smalling, it is far from certain that the loan move will go through.



Due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window, almost a full month before every other league in Europe, Manchester United will be unable to replace Smalling if he does leave.







Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though has seven centre-backs on the books at Old Trafford.



Like Smalling, fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo has also been linked with the exit door.



Eric Bailly meanwhile is expected to be out until the end of December after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

