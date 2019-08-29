XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/08/2019 - 16:30 BST

Manchester United Star’s Serie A Move Not Certain

 




Chris Smalling's proposed loan move to Italian giants Roma from Manchester United is not certain to go through, according to the BBC

The Serie A giants have been linked with a late swoop to sign Smalling on a season-long loan deal, as they look to bolster their defensive options.


 



It has been claimed in Italy that the deal is all but done and the 29-year-old will become a Roma player before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September.

However, while Roma are interested in Smalling, it is far from certain that the loan move will go through.

 


Due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window, almost a full month before every other league in Europe, Manchester United will be unable to replace Smalling if he does leave.


 


Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though has seven centre-backs on the books at Old Trafford.

Like Smalling, fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo has also been linked with the exit door.

 


Eric Bailly meanwhile is expected to be out until the end of December after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.
 