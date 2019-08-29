XRegister
06 October 2018

29/08/2019 - 22:39 BST

Mauricio Pochettino To Quit Tottenham Hotspur This Weekend Claim Shot Down

 




Mauricio Pochettino is not set to quit Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, according to talkSPORT

There has been a flurry of speculation around Pochettino in recent hours, with claims that he is preparing to leave the manager's post at Tottenham.


 



Pochettino has been lauded for his work in north London, but has often appeared to be unhappy with the club's activity in the transfer market.

Bookmakers Coral suspended betting on Pochettino leaving Tottenham before the end of September and in some quarters it was suggested he could go this weekend.

 


However, it has been claimed there is no truth to the talk Pochettino is about to end his association with Tottenham.


 


The Argentine will be expected to be in the dugout on Sunday when Tottenham go up against rivals Arsenal in the north London derby.

Spurs have had a mixed start to the season, winning just one of their three Premier League games and suffering a shock defeat at home against Newcastle United last weekend.

 


Pochettino recently criticised the Premier League for closing its transfer window almost a full month before other leagues in Europe, something which means if Spurs lose players before the European window closes on Monday, they will not be able to replace them.
 