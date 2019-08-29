Not Just Lecce – Further Serie A Side Still Alive In Race For Stoke City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are still in the mix for the Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula despite Lecce being in advanced negotiations to sign him on a loan deal.



Imbula has spent the last two seasons out on loan in France and Spain and is not part of Stoke City’s plans moving forward.













His representatives have been looking to find a new club all summer, but just days before the transfer deadline, the Congolese remains a Stoke player.



A potential move to Italy is in the works at Lecce are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the newly promoted Serie A outfit have opened talks with Stoke over signing the midfielder on a season-long loan deal, but Torino are still very much in the race.









While Lecce have the edge in the chase, Torino still want Imbula and likely to take a decision after tonight's Europa League playoff round tie.



They want to know whether they will be playing in Europe this season before making a move for Imbula.





Greek outfit Olympiacos and Belgian giants Club Brugge have also been linked with an interest in the Stoke midfielder.

