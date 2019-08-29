XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 21:18 BST

People At Everton Recommended This Move – Toffees Talent On Loan Switch

 




Everton midfielder Callum Connolly has revealed that people at Goodison Park recommended Lincoln City as a great club, as he delighted upon sealing his loan switch to Sincil Bank.

Newly-promoted League One side Lincoln have confirmed the signing of Connolly from Premier League club Everton, with the 21-year-old penning a one-year loan deal.  


 



The defensive midfielder, who rose through the ranks of the Everton academy before making his senior team debut in April 2016, is a fan of Imps manager Danny Cowley and his philosophies, praising him after completing his loan move.

The Englishman is hopeful that he can develop as a player at Lincoln, a side that earned promotion to League One after winning League Two last term and currently sit seventh in the league.
 


Connolly also revealed that a move to Lincoln was recommended to him at Everton.



"It's great to be here", Connolly told We Are Imps iFollow.

"Lincoln are a club on the up and the manager's philosophy was appealing, and hopefully I can continue to improve here.
 


"There have been a few people at Everton who have recommended Lincoln to me as a great club, and hopefully it can be as good as the reviews I've received."

Connolly spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bolton, for whom he scored two goals in 16 Championship appearances.  
 