Real Sociedad Coach Coy On Nacho Monreal Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has refused to wade into the speculation surrounding the club’s interest in Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal.



The Basque club have been in talks with Arsenal over signing the 33-year-old defender and are looking to take him back to Spain ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.













Real Sociedad wanted Monreal in the squad ahead of their derby against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, but it seems unlikely that is going to happen.



Arsenal manager Unai Emery is resisting selling the experienced defender at least before the north London derby on Sunday and the two clubs are yet to sign off on the deal.





Alguacil stayed clear of getting into the speculation surrounding Monreal and insisted that he is only focused on the players he has at his disposal ahead of the big weekend.









“I am super focused on what is happening day to day here and on the players I have”, the Real Sociedad coach said in a press conference when asked about Monreal.



“I am working on a day to day basis and nothing else.”





Monreal has already agreed personal terms on a two-year contract with Real Sociedad with an option of another year.

