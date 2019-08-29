These Fans Always Give You Advantage – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka believes that with support from the fans, the Magpies will always have an advantage over their opponents.



The Tyneside-based club began their 2019/20 campaign with a lot of unrest among the fanbase as the supporters were disappointed with the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager.













A 1-0 loss to Arsenal in their season opener and then another 3-1 defeat at the hands of newcomers Norwich City added fuel to the fire, as Newcastle fans protested against the Mike Ashley regime.



However, last weekend the Magpies claimed their first win of the season against last season's Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, despite being not fancied by many.





3,000 Newcastle fans, who were lauded by Christian Atsu following the match, were in attendance as club-record signing Joelinton fired the winner past Hugo Lloris.









Dubravka, who manned the Newcastle goal as they won the game 1-0, believes the support from the fans always gives Newcastle an upper hand and is hopeful that the Magpies can win at home against Watford this weekend.



"With these fans you always have advantage", Dubravka told NUFC TV.





"Even when we played away against Spurs, they supported us.



"So, we have to keep the momentum, we have to keep this feeling that we're playing at home and we would like to win."



But the 30-year-old also feels that Newcastle will not have it easy against Watford this weekend, despite the Hornets having lost all their league games.



"We have to keep going and obviously they are not in the best position now but still they are a good side.



"We have to play the same like against Spurs and only then we can be successful.



"We're playing at home so we would like to definitely win but it will not be easy."



Newcastle were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Leicester City on penalties on Wednesday and will be looking to make up for it against Watford at St. James Park on Saturday.

