This Is Why My Defenders Have To Be Extra Organised – Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is delighted with how the Gers defence and believes it is essential for his defensively minded players to be super organised due to the fact his side are often counter attacked.



The Glasgow-based club have got their 2019/20 campaign off to a flying start, winning nine of their eleven games across all competitions.













The two matches Rangers did not win ended in stalemates, both of them coming against Progres Niederkorn and Legia Warsaw in the Europa League qualifiers.



While Rangers have scored 31 goals so far, they have also kept clean sheets in seven games this campaign – three of them coming in the last three matches – and have conceded just five goals.





Gerrard, who took charge of the club last year, is pleased with how his defenders have played this season and believes it is essential they are organised due to how other teams play against the Gers.









"Very pleased [with the defence]", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.



"We scored heavy last season overall. In terms of going forward, we looked really exciting at times but we conceded too many goals and we conceded too many goals late on in games.





"That's probably the reason why we didn't finish with a more positive season.



"So before a ball was kicked, we stressed how important it was to continue our free-flowing football, to create and keep asking questions to opposition teams, but whilst doing that, there's a second game going on within a game.



"So the defensive-minded players need to be more organised when we're on the attack because a lot of times teams are going to try and counter-attack against us."



The first Old Firm derby of the season is set to take place in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and a win would see Rangers gain a three-point advantage over Celtic in the title race.

