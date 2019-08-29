Tottenham Hotspur Star Linked With Shock Late Move To Germany

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been linked with a late move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.



The Belgian has been overlooked by Mauricio Pochettino this season and was not even in Tottenham’s matchday squad against Aston Villa.













There are suggestions that Pochettino was unhappy at Vertonghen’s efforts during pre-season and there are question marks over how much he will play in the coming weeks.



With the relationship between the player and the manager at an all-time low, there are claims that he could even leave Tottenham before Monday’s European transfer deadline.





And according to German magazine Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the Spurs defender ahead of the deadline next week.









The German side are in the market for a centre-back and would ideally like to add one more defender to their squad ahead of the end of the window.



Vertonghen has emerged as an option and the club are considering the possibility of signing the Belgian.





However, there are major obstacles to overcome as Vertonghen would have to agree to a significant pay cut to move to Leverkusen this summer.



He has entered the final year of his contract and could potentially be available on a free transfer next year.

