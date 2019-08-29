We Beat Off Competition, We’ve Done Our Research – Mansfield Boss On West Ham Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Mansfield Town manager John Dempster has revealed that his team faced competition for the signature of West Ham youngster Oladapo Afolayan and admits he has done his homework on the new arrival.



The League Two side completed the signing of the 21-year-old on Thursday, after a loan deal was agreed between the two clubs which will see Afolayan stay at Mansfield until January.













The 21-year-old started off as a youngster with Chelsea before moving to Canada with his family when he was just 15.



He signed for Solihull Moors in January and enjoyed success at the National League side, before being snapped up by West Ham.





West Ham have now decided to send Afolayan on loan to League Two side Mansfield as he looks to kick on further with his development and learn through senior football.









Mansfield boss Dempster admits that there was competition for Afolayan and has done his research on the player he now has at his disposal.



“We’re really pleased to get it [deal] over the line. Dapo will be joining on loan until January. He’s somebody who will bring something different to the team", the Mansfield boss told his club's official site.





“We’ve done a lot research on him.



"He’s a good character, somebody who wants to play football and score goals.



“When the opportunity came up to take him on loan we were in competition with other clubs, so we’re really pleased to have him on board."



Dempster expects the West Ham talent to be able to trouble opposing teams with his pace.



“He’s full of energy and will run in behind and stretch teams.



"He’ll bring a lot of value to our squad.”



On loan at Oldham Athletic last season, Afolayan managed ten appearances in League Two.

