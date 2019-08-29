We Should Be Confident Against Leeds United – Swansea City Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City star Kristoffer Peterson has told his side there is no reason why they should not go into this weekend's meeting with Championship leaders Leeds United high on confidence.



Both the Whites and the Swans are at the top of the pile in the Championship, on 13 points, with only goal difference keeping Steve Cooper's side second.













Leeds have been in superb form under Marcelo Bielsa, looking a threatening side, but Peterson believes there is no reason why the Swans cannot match it with the Whites and has urged his team-mates to be confident.



“We’re having a good run and hope that will continue”, the 24-year-old told his club's official site.





“I think we should now approach the weekend’s match against Leeds with a lot of confidence."







Peterson's team kept their momentum going in midweek by taking Cambridge United apart to run out 6-0 winners in the EFL Cup.



Marcelo Bielsa's side on the other hand saw their stint in the cup being curtailed as they lost 5-4 on penalties against Stoke City on Tuesday night.





Leeds beat Swansea 2-1 at Elland Road last season, but were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

