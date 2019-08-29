Wouldn’t Have Taken Plymouth Job If Bury Had Been Fine – Ryan Lowe

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Lowe has admitted if Bury had faced no financial problems and were a stable club, he would not have left to take over at Plymouth Argyle.



The former striker led Bury to promotion from League Two last term under difficult circumstances, with the club struggling financially.













Lowe chose to move on, accepting the job at Plymouth, which meant dropping back into League Two, and he insists if Bury had been a financially stable outfit then he would have stayed at Gigg Lane.



Bury have now been expelled from the EFL and Lowe must once again look to plot a path to promotion from the fourth tier.



Lowe told The Athletic: "Listen, I was in League One. If Bury were stable, I’d like to think they wouldn’t have accepted any approach anyway."







"This is a fantastic club here at Plymouth Argyle, and I’m here to build something. I’m glad I’m here.



"But, in hindsight, if Bury was fine and there weren’t the issues that there have been, then there’s no way I would have left.



"I had to think about myself and my family. You have to look at your own personal circumstances after a while, and I therefore chose to come to a fantastic club in Plymouth Argyle."



Despite the club's financial issues, Lowe led Bury to second place in League Two last season, and also turned the Shakers into the highest scorers in the division.



He will now be looking to repeat the feat with Plymouth, who currently sit second in the table after taking ten points from their opening five league games.

