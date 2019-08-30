XRegister
30/08/2019 - 10:03 BST

Arsenal To Shift Full Salary of Star Off Books In Loan Move

 




Turkish giants Besiktas have agreed to bear the full salary of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny as he closes in on a loan switch.

Besiktas have an agreement in place with Arsenal to sign the Egyptian midfielder on loan until the end of the season.  


 



The 27-year-old has become surplus to requirements at Arsenal this season and Unai Emery has been keen to offload him during the summer transfer window.

Elneny will be arriving in Turkey later today to undergo a medical and complete his loan switch to Besiktas.
 


And according to Yahoo Sports France, Arsenal have also managed to completely shift the midfielder's wages off their books for the course of the campaign.
 



Besiktas have agreed to bear the full cost of his salary without Arsenal subsidising any part of it.

Elneny still has three years left on his contract with Arsenal and will be looking to impress at Besiktas this season in order to rekindle his career.
 


The 27-year-old arrived at Arsenal from Swiss giants Basel in 2016 but has fallen out of favour with new manager Emery since last season.   
 