Atmosphere Can Motivate My Players Against Sunderland – Peterborough Boss

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is expecting a fantastic atmosphere at London Road for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday and feels it will act as a source of motivation for his side.



Ferguson's side have won their last two games, keeping clean sheets in both and scoring six goals, and welcome promotion contenders Sunderland on Saturday.













Posh have already had a taste of a visit from a big club with Ipswich Town arriving at London Road earlier this month.



The match ended with a 2-2 draw, but the atmosphere inside the stadium created by the fans impressed Ferguson. The 47-year-old also took time to reflect on his team's last meeting with Sunderland back in April at the same venue.





“The atmosphere will be great", Ferguson said at a press conference.







"We experienced it at the back end of last season when Sunderland came down and we experienced it when Ipswich were here a couple of weeks ago.



“An atmosphere like that can only be a motivation.





"These are the games you want to be involved in and if we did achieve our ambition of promotion we would have games like this every week.”



Posh held Sunderland to draws both home and away in League One last season and have promotion aspirations of their own this season.

