Celtic Target Has Offer From China On Table

Celtic target Billel Omrani has a proposal from a club in China, but would need to wait until the Chinese transfer window opens in the winter to make the move.



Omrani shone in the Champions League for Romanian outfit CFR Cluj and played a key role in knocking Celtic out of the competition, hitting the back of the net twice at Celtic Park.













The Bhoys have been heavily linked with wanting to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday night, with talk of a €3.3m bid from the Scottish champions.



However, Omrani also appears to have a lucrative option in China, if he is prepared to wait.



According to Romanian outlet Cetaeanul, Cluj have received a proposal from a Chinese club for the French striker.







If Omrani wants to move to China though he will need to wait for the Chinese transfer window to open again.



Cluj have been drawn in the same Europa League group as Celtic and all eyes will be on whether Omrani does make the move to Celtic Park, or whether he again prepares to try and shoot down the Bhoys with the Romanian outfit.



The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances for Cluj so far this season, scoring eight goals, and has another two years left on his contract at the Romanian side.

