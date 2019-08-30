Chance For Revenge – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Delights At Cluj Europa League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon is happy with the Hoops' Europa League draw and is eyeing revenge against Romanian outfit Cluj.



Lennon's side, who confirmed their entry into the Europa League proper with a 6-1 aggregate win over AIK Stockholm on Thursday, have been drawn in Group E of the competition along with Lazio, Rennes and Cluj.













Celts boss Lennon is content with the draw and is looking forward to games against Lazio and Rennes, with the trip to Rome exciting him.



The 48-year-old is also delighted at having the chance for retribution against Cluj, who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers.





Overall, Lennon is confident that Celtic can make a good impact in the group and is looking forward to the start of the competition.









“It’s a great draw", Lennon told a press conference.



"A couple of glamour games and the chance for some retribution against Cluj.





“Lazio is a great draw.



"A trip to Rome is something everyone will look forward to.



"I think we can make an impact in the group.”



Celtic will be looking for a lengthy run in the Europa League, which stretches into 2020, to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a spot in the Champions League.

