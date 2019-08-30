Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Admits Two Could Go Ahead of Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea could move out midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and full-back Kenedy before Monday’s European transfer deadline.



Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan, but the Serie A giants decided against taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.













The Frenchman has not been part of Lampard’s plans early in the season and he is said to be on his way back to Monaco this summer as Chelsea look to move him out.



Kenedy spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle and is on his way out of Chelsea as well with Serie A outfit Sassuolo believed to be in talks to sign him from the Blues.





The Chelsea manager revealed that both could be off the books at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.







He said in a press conference: “There is a possibility of some movement, with Bakayoko and Kenedy.”



Chelsea have been banned from signing players this summer by FIFA but Lampard has not shied away from offloading players he does not want at the club.





The Chelsea boss is keen to give young talent a chance to flourish this season.

