Club Brugge Turn Up Pressure On Victor Wanyama By Identifying Replacement

Club Brugge have identified an alternative to Victor Wanyama, who is yet to agree the terms of his departure with Tottenham Hotspur.



Tottenham are prepated to let him go and Wanyama is also prepared to leave the club before Monday’s summer transfer deadline.













Club Brugge have an agreement in place with Tottenham to sign the Kenyan, but the player and Spurs are yet to sort out the agreement that would lead to his departure.



According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Wanyama and Tottenham are yet to agree the terms of his bonus payment before he can depart the club.





Club Brugge have given the midfielder time until the weekend to sort out the issue, but they are getting increasingly pessimistic about getting the deal over the line before Monday’s deadline.







They still very much want to sign the 28-year-old midfielder but they are preparing contingency plans if they fail to get the Kenyan.



Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has already insisted that they have other targets in mind and Eder Balanta seems to be the man they want.





They have identified the FC Basel midfielder as an alternative if they do not get the deal over the line for Wanyama.

