Elland Road Atmosphere Will Be Great – Swansea City Star Relishing Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina is anticipating a superb atmosphere at Elland Road and believes there is no reason the Swans should not take on Leeds United with confidence.



Leeds and Swansea have both enjoyed strong starts to their respective Championship campaigns and have picked up 13 points to top the table.













Celina is expecting a difficult game for Swansea at Leeds, but sees no reason Swansea should not move forward with confidence.



And with the away fans attending the game in numbers the noise will be loud, the midfielder insists, motivating the team to go on and get the desired result.





“It will be a tough game, there is always a great atmosphere away to Leeds, and with the noise our fans will make I am sure it will be the same again”, Celina told his club's official site.







“They are a good team but we should definitely go there with confidence and show what we can do."



The Kosovo international also took time to reveal boss Steve Cooper sees no reason the Swans cannot win every game, which he believes brings the best out of the players.





“The gaffer believes we can win any game and I think the players do as well so we will go there and try to win.



“The coaching team and the gaffer expect a lot from us and they are very demanding so that is what keeps us going.



"We just want to win games, we don’t want to lose any."



Swansea romped to a 6-0 win over Cambridge United in the EFL Cup in midweek, while Leeds were knocked out by Stoke City on penalties.

