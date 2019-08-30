Everton Talent Had Interest From Leagues Across Europe Before Taking Loan Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton loanee Fraser Hornby had several clubs vying from his signature, from the EFL to the Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga and Serie A, before he agreed to join KV Kortrijk earlier this week.



The 19-year-old led the line for the Everton Under-23s last season as they won the Premier League 2 and was part of Marco Silva’s pre-season preparations in the summer.













But with Everton signing Moise Kean from Juventus, it was clear that Hornby was not going to get game time in the first team this season.



The striker agreed to a loan move to Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, who finished eighth last season in the Jupiler Pro League, until the end of the season.





The Belgian outfit also have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign if Hornby manages to impress.









According to The Athletic, KV Kortrijk had to beat off competition from several clubs in England and in Europe for the young forward’s signature.



Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic had inquired about him and he also attracted interest from clubs in the Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga and Serie A.





But KV Kortrijk made the most compelling argument to Hornby and his entourage as they were looking for a young striker who could lead the line for them.



The youngster has been keen to play regular first-team football and believed he had the best chance to do so at Kortrijk this season.

