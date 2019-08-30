Fascinating – Lazio Director Reacts To Celtic Europa League Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio director Stefano De Martino has admitted that he is looking forward to seeing his side play in Scotland against Celtic in the Europa League this season.



Celtic have been drawn in Group E of the Europa League, along with Serie A giants Lazio, Rennes and CFR Cluj, the team that beat them in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this month.













The Scottish champions are not the favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition, but Lazio director De Martino is looking forward to the trip to Scotland later in the season.



He believes games between Celtic and Lazio will remind them of the past because of the rich tradition the two clubs have in Europe.





The Italian is certain that the two sides will produce a great story when they will clash in this season’s Europa League.









De Martino told Lazio Style Radio 89.3: “It is a game that will evoke the past.



“Playing in Scotland is always nice because of the great tradition they have.





“Without a doubt, it will be a fascinating game.”



Celtic manager Neil Lennon has already conceded that he is looking forward to the glamour games against Lazio.

