Former Tottenham Hotspur Star Set For Napoli Medical

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente will undergo a medical with Napoli over the weekend ahead of his transfer to the Serie A club.



Llorente has had an agreement in place with Napoli for some time, but the Serie A giants were probing other strikers, including Inter’s Mauro Icardi, before moving to finalise the deal.













But it seems the Serie A giants have come to a decision and they have decided to snap up Llorente on a free transfer.



According to Sky Italia, a two-year contract has been agreed between the player’s representatives and Napoli ahead of his transfer.





The Spaniard will report for a medical over the weekend before signing on the dotted line with the Serie A giants.









Llorente has been available on a free transfer since he left Tottenham in the summer following the end of his contract.



Tottenham wanted to retain his services and even offered him a one-year deal to continue in north London.





But it was clear that Llorente wanted a move away from Spurs and have been in talks with several clubs in Italy over the past few months.



And it seems he is set to join Napoli after months of speculation over his future.

