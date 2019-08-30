Free Loan – Stoke City Won’t Net Loan Fee As Flop Arrives In Italy To Complete Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Lecce are all set to sign Giannelli Imbula from Stoke City on a season-long loan which will not cost the Italian club a fee.



Imbula, who is set to move on from the bet365 Stadium, has how arrived in Italy to complete a switch to Lecce.













He is set to complete the final details of the transfer and, according to Sky Italia, is not costing the Italian side a loan fee.



Instead, Lecce have an obligation to buy Imbula from Stoke if he appears in 25 games and the club avoid relegation from Serie A.



Stoke will also hold a sell-on clause in Imbula, in the event he is transferred away from Lecce in the future.







The French midfielder struggled to make an impact at Stoke and spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Toulouse, while he turned out in Spain for Rayo Vallecano last term.



Stoke forked out a whopping £18.3m to sign Imbula from Portuguese giants FC Porto and will be hoping Lecce can avoid relegation, with the midfielder playing his part, to recoup a portion of their outlay.



Imbula could not help Rayo Vallecano avoid relegation from La Liga last term, with the club finishing rock bottom of the Spanish top flight.

