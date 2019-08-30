XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/08/2019 - 13:57 BST

Free Loan – Stoke City Won’t Net Loan Fee As Flop Arrives In Italy To Complete Move

 




Lecce are all set to sign Giannelli Imbula from Stoke City on a season-long loan which will not cost the Italian club a fee. 

Imbula, who is set to move on from the bet365 Stadium, has how arrived in Italy to complete a switch to Lecce.


 



He is set to complete the final details of the transfer and, according to Sky Italia, is not costing the Italian side a loan fee.

Instead, Lecce have an obligation to buy Imbula from Stoke if he appears in 25 games and the club avoid relegation from Serie A.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Stoke will also hold a sell-on clause in Imbula, in the event he is transferred away from Lecce in the future.


 


The French midfielder struggled to make an impact at Stoke and spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Toulouse, while he turned out in Spain for Rayo Vallecano last term.

Stoke forked out a whopping £18.3m to sign Imbula from Portuguese giants FC Porto and will be hoping Lecce can avoid relegation, with the midfielder playing his part, to recoup a portion of their outlay.

 


Imbula could not help Rayo Vallecano avoid relegation from La Liga last term, with the club finishing rock bottom of the Spanish top flight.
 