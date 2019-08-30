Get Out, Don’t Stay – Cluj Skipper’s Words To Celtic Target Billel Omrani Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





CFR Cluj skipper Camora is claimed to have advised team-mate Billel Omrani to leave the club, amid a reported approach from Scottish champions Celtic.



The Bhoys are claimed to be closing in on the 26-year-old Frenchman after slapping in a bid of €3.3m to take him away from Cluj.













Celtic got a close look at Omrani in action in the Champions League qualifiers and the striker, who scored a brace at Celtic Park, played a big part in knocking the Scottish giants out of the tournament.



He now appears to have the chance to move to Celtic Park and it is claimed that team-mate Camora has told him to take a good offer if it is there for him.



"Do you have a good offer? Get out, don't stay!" Camora is claimed to have told his Cluj team-mate by Romanian outlet Cetateanul.







"How old are you, 26 years old?



"You know the train comes once, it comes the second time, but the third time it doesn't come!"



Cluj were knocked out of the Champions League earlier this week by Czech outfit Slavia Prague, being denied a place in the lucrative group stage of the competition.



They will however be in the Europa League and could at some point in the competition meet Celtic, who knocked out AIK Stockholm to secure their group spot.

