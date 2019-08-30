He Gets His Legs Into Weird Positions – West Ham Star On New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United right-back Ryan Fredericks is confident that Irons new boy Sebastien Haller will continue scoring goals and help the club climb up the league table, despite admitting his legs find their way into weird positions.



The Hammers' club-record signing scored his first goal for the side in the 64th-minute of their game against Watford in the Premier League last week and took less than ten minutes to score his second.













Fredericks, who witnessed the Frenchman fire two goals past Ben Foster, belives the centre-forward is not a poacher who only gets into the box, but is a player who can do well with the ball at his feet.



The full-back recalled the second goal Haller scored against Watford and lauded the striker's ability to find the back of the net from difficult angles, while also praising his link-up play.





Fredericks is confident that Haller, who he feels gets his legs into weird positions. scoring his first goals will motivate him to score more and help West Ham move up the table.







“Haller’s got a bit of everything I think", Fredericks told West Ham's official site.



"He links up the play well – he’s not just a big man that gets into the box, he can do a bit on the ball – and he pulls out finishes from some crazy angles!





"He gets his legs in weird positions to score goals, like he did the other day with the bicycle kick [against Watford on Saturday].



"I’m sure now he’s got his first couple of goals, he’s going to carry on firing us up the table.”



Haller, who missed West Ham's second game against Brighton due to injury, did not feature in the side's win against Newport City in the EFL Cup and will be looking to take advantage of his freshness against Norwich this weekend.

