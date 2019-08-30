He Is Like Youri Tielemans – Roberto Martinez On Selecting Anderlecht Teenager For Belgium Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has compared Anderlecht youngster Yari Verschaeren to Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.



The 18-year-old midfielder only broke into the Anderlecht squad last year and has made just 27 appearances in senior football thus far.













But he is a highly rated talent in Belgian football and despite having just one season of senior football under his belt, the midfielder has broken into the Belgium squad.



Martinez has named the teenage midfielder in his squad to face San Marino and Scotland in the Red Devils' upcoming European Championship qualifiers.





The Belgium coach feels the national team call-up will only make him a better player and he has been impressed with the way he has risen to the challenge at Anderlecht this season.









“It will make him better”, Martinez was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.



“He had a real challenge at his club and he didn’t collapse.





“He is very mature and still radiates peace when he is on the ball.”



The Spaniard admits that the youngster reminds him of Tielemans, who also made a name for himself at an early age.



Asked if he had any doubts over whether the youngster is ready, Martinez said: “Quite the contrary! He reminds me of Youri Tielemans, who was also ready to play.



“We will now see how ready he [Verschaeren] is.”



Tielemans moved to Monaco in Ligue 1 from Anderlecht in 2017 and then switched to Leicester earlier this year.

