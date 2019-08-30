XRegister
06 October 2018

30/08/2019 - 15:26 BST

He’s Class, Seen It In Training – West Ham Star Hopeful of Team-mate Having Impact

 




West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks believes Irons midfielder Jack Wilshere is getting back to his best with every game he plays and is confident that the 27-year-old will be key for the club.

Wilshere, who arrived at the London Stadium on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer, scored his first goal for the Hammers against Newport County in the EFL Cup this week.  


 



Having been substituted before the one hour mark in his first two starts this season, the former Arsenal man was given an extended period on the pitch against Newport and he marked the occasion by his scoring his first goal in the Claret and Blue.

Hammers right-back Fredericks is a fan of Wilshere and termed the central midfielder a 'class player' whose time at the club has been marred by injuries.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The former Tottenham Hotspur man also believes Wilshere is getting back to his best day by day and is confident that he will be a key man for the Irons. 



Jack’s a class player, we all know it”, Fredericks told West Ham's site.

He’s not had the best luck with injuries since he’s been here, but we’ve said every day in training how good he is.
 


We’ve got a good squad here – we try and get around anyone when they’re injured, especially the long-term injuries – and Jack knows that he can get up to his former levels again.

It’s just going to take match practice.

"With every game he plays he’s getting better and better for us, and he’s going to be a massive player for us this year.

West Ham will be looking to win their third consecutive match when they take on Norwich at home on Saturday and Fredericks and Wilshere will be hoping to contribute.   
 