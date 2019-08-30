I Trust Jurgen Klopp To Pick Right Team – Liverpool Star On Lack of Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Divock Origi is not frustrated at his lack of playing time at Anfield as he trusts Jurgen Klopp to always pick the right team for the right occasion.



Origi won himself a place in the hearts of Liverpool fans with his goalscoring performances against Everton, Barcelona (Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield) and Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League final) last season.













In the absence of Sadio Mane, who returned to the club late following international duty with Senegal, the 24-year-old was played on the left-wing in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich and got his name on the scoresheet by scoring the side's fourth goal.



Despite the impressive display, Origi played just 28-minutes of football in the three games Liverpool played after their 4-1 win against Norwich, with the Belgian not featuring in the Reds' game against Arsenal last weekend.





However, the former Lille centre-forward has his eyes set on taking the positives from everything and is looking to push Liverpool's decorated front three – consisting of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane – for their positions.







Origi has put his trust in Klopp, who he believes will only put out the best team for matches, and is focused on getting as much playing time as he can.



“I think we are doing very special things and I enjoy training every day", Origi said on LFC TV's LFC Later.





"So I just try to see the positive in everything and, in the end, me at my best is going to push the front three and it’s going to push everyone.



"Hopefully for me as well, the more minutes you get the better.



“I trust the coach.



"He will put out the best team so you just focus on what you can do.”



Liverpool travel to Burnley in the Premier League this weekend and even if he is not given a start, Origi will be looking to contribute from the bench.

